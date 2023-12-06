Britain To Sanction Suppliers Of Equipment To Russia - Cameron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will introduce a series of sanctions against foreign suppliers exporting military equipment and parts to Russia.

That's according to a press release posted on the website of the UK government, Ukrinform reports.

The suppliers are among dozens of individuals and groups to be sanctioned to starve Putin of the resources he needs for his illegal war in Ukraine, the release said.

"We remain unwavering in our support of Ukraine. If we allow Putin's aggression to succeed, it will embolden those who challenge democracy and threaten our way of life. We cannot let them prevail," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

Ahead of his first visit to Washington as Foreign Secretary, Cameron has announced a new winter humanitarian response package of GBP 29 million for Ukraine and will bolster support with a further GBP 7.75 million for humanitarian activities that will focus on the needs of the most vulnerable in Ukraine, such as women, girls, older people and people with disabilities.

The UK's total military, humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine now amounts to GBP 9.3 billion.

Funding allocations are part of the UK's overall GBP 127 million of humanitarian support to Ukraine and the region in 2023 to 2024, as announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in June.

According to the press release, the Foreign Secretary will travel to the United States today "to reaffirm both the strength of the UK's relationship with its closest strategic ally and our unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression."