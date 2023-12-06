               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

One Killed, Seven Injured By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region


12/6/2023 5:19:14 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed a resident of the Donetsk region and left seven others injured on Tuesday, December 5.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the regional military administration, announced on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 5, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Chasiv Yar. Seven other people in the region were injured during the day," he said.

Moroz said the total number of victims of Russian aggression in the Donetsk region did not take into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On December 5, the Russians shelled Chasiv Yar for two hours using a Grad multiple launch rocket system.

MENAFN06122023000193011044ID1107545625

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search