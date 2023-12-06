One Killed, Seven Injured By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed a resident of the Donetsk region and left seven others injured on Tuesday, December 5.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the regional military administration, announced on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 5, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region - in Chasiv Yar. Seven other people in the region were injured during the day," he said.

Moroz said the total number of victims of Russian aggression in the Donetsk region did not take into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On December 5, the Russians shelled Chasiv Yar for two hours using a Grad multiple launch rocket system.