Russian Army Fired 101 Times In Kherson Region Over 24 Hours, Three Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 5, the Russian army fired 101 times in the Kherson region. Three people were killed and seven others were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the last day, the enemy made 101 attacks, launching 510 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, ATGM, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including three Shahed. The enemy launched 31 shells at Kherson city," noted the head of the RMA.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas, a medical facility in Kherson, a humanitarian warehouse, a medical facility and the territory of a tractor brigade in the Beryslav district.

Shelling of: Two killed, six wounded today

Three people died and seven others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, four doctors were injured as a result of Russian army strikes on medical facilities in the Kherson region on Tuesday, December 5.