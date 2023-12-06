One Wounded In 151 Enemy Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 151 strikes on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on December 5, wounding a resident of Orikhiv.
Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Yesterday, Russian military personnel carried out 151 strikes on 24 settlements," the post said.
It said that 113 artillery strikes targeted Novotroitske, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Levadne, Poltavka, Charivne, Chervone, Robotyne, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.
A 62-year-old resident of Orikhiv was wounded by enemy artillery fire.
The invaders carried out an air strike on Novoandriivka, 29 UAV attacks on Zaliznychne, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Novoivanivka, Levadne, Temyrivka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky, as well as eight MLRS attacks on Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Lukianivske and Mahdalynivka.
Nine reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
MENAFN06122023000193011044ID1107545623
