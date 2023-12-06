Authorities Show Consequences Of Kherson Night Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed the consequences of the night shelling of Kherson, there are victims and damaged buildings.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Another turbulent night for Kherson. The enemy continued to mercilessly attack the city," the statement reads.
The RMA also reported that a 72-year-old woman came under fire in her own home. She was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. The victim was treated on the spot.
Read also:
Russian army fired 101 times in Kherson
region over 24 hours, three killed
Also at night, one of the medical institutions was hit three times. The blast wave shattered two dozen windows in the building. The employees on duty were not injured.
As reported, at night the enemy shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank several times, one person was injured, and buildings, in particular a medical facility was damaged.
MENAFN06122023000193011044ID1107545619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.