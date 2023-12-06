Authorities Show Consequences Of Kherson Night Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed the consequences of the night shelling of Kherson, there are victims and damaged buildings.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Another turbulent night for Kherson. The enemy continued to mercilessly attack the city," the statement reads.

The RMA also reported that a 72-year-old woman came under fire in her own home. She was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. The victim was treated on the spot.

Russian army fired 101 times inregion over 24 hours, three killed

Also at night, one of the medical institutions was hit three times. The blast wave shattered two dozen windows in the building. The employees on duty were not injured.

