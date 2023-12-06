Russia Deploys Four Ships To Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of January 6, Russia has deployed four warships to the Black Sea, none of them missile launchers.

The press service of the Ukrainian Navy Command reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"As of 8:00 a.m. on 6 December 2023, there are four enemy ships in the Black Sea, one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and two enemy ships in the Mediterranean.

There were no Kalibr cruise missile carriers," the statement said.

200 vessels already left Ukrainian ports via temporary corridor in Black

It is also noted that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: nine vessels to the Azov Sea, four of them were moving from the Bosphorus; 24 vessels to the Black Sea, three of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus.

As reported, as of 7:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, Russia had six warships in the Black and Azov Seas.