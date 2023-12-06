Yermak, Stefanchuk Meet With Chairs Of U.S. House Committees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of their visit to the United States, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have met with the chairs of the committees of the House of Representatives and members of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

That's according to the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian high-ranking officials met with Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the U.S. House of Representatives Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Mike Turner and Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee Mike Rogers.

During the meeting, Yermak thanked the participants for preparing a strategically important document that provides a clear set of steps by the United States to confront Russia entitled "Proposed Plan for Victory in Ukraine." In particular, among its priorities are the transfer of weapons to Ukraine in the appropriate amount and at the appropriate time, the strengthening of sanctions and export control over Russia, increased pressure on the Group of Seven and the EU to transfer Russia's frozen sovereign assets to Ukraine, and a number of other important measures.

Yermak also thanked U.S. Congress and the American people for the financial, humanitarian and defense assistance provided to Ukraine. In particular, security assistance from the United States alone has already reached almost $45 billion.

Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation noted the leadership of the United States in strengthening Ukraine's capabilities, which inspires partners from other countries, including members of the European Union.

"We appreciate that both parties of the United States - Republican and Democratic - are united in their support of Ukraine. Bipartisan support is our main value, and we count it will be preserved," he said.

During the meeting, Stefanchuk and Yermak emphasized the importance of the fastest possible consideration in Congress of the budget request for financing additional expenditures for assistance to Ukraine worth more than $61 billion, which is vital for the continued liberation of Ukrainian territory from the Russian invaders.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's immediate defense needs, particularly the strengthening of air defenses, increasing the supply of long-range missiles, artillery shells, tanks and armored vehicles, as well as the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The parties also considered the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. Yermak said that full membership in NATO was a strategic goal for the country and this accession would also strengthen the military alliance.

In addition, Yermak and Stefanchuk met with representatives of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

The two said that despite the war, Ukraine is actively implementing reforms, including those provided for in the program of cooperation with the IMF. The concept of strengthening the stability of democracy in Ukraine has already been developed. They also noted that the fight against corruption is one of the highest priorities for President Volodymyr Zelensky's team, as evidenced by numerous recently launched proceedings.

Yermak noted important work in the area of the seizure of Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, in particular the support of the bill that authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to quickly confiscate valuable assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs and transfer them to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side also highly appreciated a draft resolution of the Senate on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 - genocide against Ukrainians.

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation with Ukrainian caucuses, attracting new members to them, and expanding cooperation with other congressional caucuses.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine