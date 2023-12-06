Frontline TPP Suffers Another Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the sixth time in a month, DTEK Energy's frontline thermal power plant has been damaged by Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, the company reported this.

"One of DTEK Energy's thermal power plants in the frontline region was damaged again as a result of several attacks overnight. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

's repair crew comes under enemy fire in Donetsk regio

This is the sixth Russian attack on the TPP in the last month. The shelling damaged the company's equipment.

In addition, residents of one of the settlements near the plant were left without heating.

After the shelling ceased, the power company started to eliminate the consequences and is making every effort to restore heat supply to the residents as soon as possible.

As reported, on December 5, a power engineer was injured in Donetsk region while inspecting a substation as a result of shelling.