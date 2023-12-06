Azerbaijan, Türkiye Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met
with the 2nd Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed
Forces, Army General Irfan Ozsert, who is on an official visit to
Azerbaijan to participate in the 15th Meeting of the
Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
Before the meeting Turkish delegation visited the graves of the
National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent
ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor,
as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs'
Cemetery. The guests laid wreath and flowers and honored their
blessed memory.
Then Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted the meeting.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister
emphasized the high level of military cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and stressed the importance of continuing
the work done in this field.
Army General I. Ozsert expressed his satisfaction with the visit
to Azerbaijan, and thanked Colonel General Z. Hasanov for the
hospitality and warm reception, as well as for the organization of
the next meeting of the servicemen of both fraternal countries in
Baku.
Confidence was expressed that cooperation based on mutual trust,
confidence and support between the two countries will advance
hereinafter. It was noted that the strategic alliance between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendship and fraternal
relations.
The meeting discussed prospects of development of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military, military-technical,
military-educational and other fields, as well as regional security
and a number of issues of mutual interest.
Then, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the
General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev
held a meeting with the Turkish delegation.
At the meeting held at the General Staff, it was noted that the
strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is developing.
The importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises held
to further improve the knowledge and skills of the military
personnel of both countries was emphasized.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107545614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.