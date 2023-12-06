AIMC To Present New Mining Technologies In Gedebey

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan International Mining Company (AIMC) Limited will
introduce new mining technologies in Gedebey, and the presentation
ceremony will be held on 11 December, Azernews reports.
AIMC said that the presentation ceremony will showcase recently
acquired underground mining equipment for the development and
future operation of the newly opened Gilar and Zafar underground
mines. These technologies will be applied for the first time in the
mining industry of Azerbaijan.
Executives, AIMC staff, representatives of the Ecology and
Natural Resources Ministry, local executive authorities, and media
representatives are expected to attend the event. The equipment
that will be presented meets the most modern requirements. It is
designed to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the work
performed, as well as to increase future production capacity.
It should be recalled that to create a gold mining industry in
Azerbaijan, AIMC established a partnership with the Azerbaijani
Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry and American company RV
Investment Group Services by the Decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan On Exploration and Development of Several
Gold Deposits of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated 5 February
1996.
Following the Production Sharing Agreement signed between LLC on
20 August 1997 and the amendment dated 20 June. It has the right to
explore and develop the Gizilbulag, Demirli, and Veynali gold,
copper and polymetallic deposits, which are exempt from occupation,
located in the Zangazur economic zone until 2022.
