AIMC To Present New Mining Technologies In Gedebey

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan International Mining Company (AIMC) Limited will introduce new mining technologies in Gedebey, and the presentation ceremony will be held on 11 December, Azernews reports.

AIMC said that the presentation ceremony will showcase recently acquired underground mining equipment for the development and future operation of the newly opened Gilar and Zafar underground mines. These technologies will be applied for the first time in the mining industry of Azerbaijan.

Executives, AIMC staff, representatives of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, local executive authorities, and media representatives are expected to attend the event. The equipment that will be presented meets the most modern requirements. It is designed to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the work performed, as well as to increase future production capacity.

It should be recalled that to create a gold mining industry in Azerbaijan, AIMC established a partnership with the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry and American company RV Investment Group Services by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On Exploration and Development of Several Gold Deposits of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated 5 February 1996.

Following the Production Sharing Agreement signed between LLC on 20 August 1997 and the amendment dated 20 June. It has the right to explore and develop the Gizilbulag, Demirli, and Veynali gold, copper and polymetallic deposits, which are exempt from occupation, located in the Zangazur economic zone until 2022.