I.Huseynova: ICRC Is Interested In Condition Of Two Detained Azerbaijani Soldiers In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is
interested in two Azerbaijani prisoners currently held in Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the head of the Public
Relations Department of the Committee's Azerbaijani office Ilaha
Huseynova telling in an interview with local media outlets in the
Naftalan city on December 6.
Ilaha Huseynova informed that ICRC employees are currently
visiting two Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia, they are
interested in their situation, and conditions have been created for
them to contact their families.
It should be noted that servicemen of the Azerbaijani army -
Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003,
disappeared on April 9 in Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic due to limited visibility in the street.
On April 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry admitted that
Azerbaijani soldiers were detained in Armenia. Footage of Armenians
beating and brutally torturing a captured, Azerbaijani soldier,
appeared in social networks and Armenian media.
On May 8, an Armenian court sentenced Babirov to 11.5 years, and
on June 21 sentenced H. Akhundov to 20 years.
