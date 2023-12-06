President: Azerbaijan Has Exercised The Right To Self-Defense Based On Article 51 Of UN Charter

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Now we are in the face of addressing several international
challenges. Unfortunately, we face some misunderstanding from the
countries, which we considered to be our partners,” said President
Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Garabagh: Back Home
After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA
University and the Center of Analysis of International
Relations.
“And we are trying to explain our position and also trying to
explain that international law norms are obligatory for all. They
should not be selective. And what has Azerbaijan done? It has done
the right for self-defense based on UN Charter, Article 51. It was
done based on international law and the sovereign right of
Azerbaijan to control fully its territory as any other country
should do,” the head of state underscored.
