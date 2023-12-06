Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Finland On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Wednesday to the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto on his country's national day. He expressed his sincere congratulation, wishing health and prosperity to President Niinisto and his people. (pickup previous) fk

