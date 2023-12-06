               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Premier Congratulates Finland On Nat'l Day


12/6/2023 5:15:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- His highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Wednesday to the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto on his country's national day. (pickup previous)
