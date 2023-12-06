Kuwait's KRCS: Newest Relief Aid Batch Enters Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 6 (Kuna) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced, Wednesday, the entry of a new relief aid batch containing blankets and tents into Gaza Strip to help with the harsh weather conditions.

Speaking to KUNA, the head of volunteering teams Ahmad Abu Diyeh said that the KRCS successfully distributed supplies of blankets and tents to the Kuwait hospital in Gaza and across shelters in Rafah city.

Abu Diyeh added that in a time like this with the harsh weather conditions and the continued Israeli occupation aggression, this kind of aid was crucial.

Recently, the KRCS revealed that 90 percent of relief aid has successfully entered the Gaza Strip.

Since the onset of the Israeli brutal assault on the Gaza Strip on October seventh, the State of Kuwait had sent thousands of tons of relief aid to the Gaza Strip via its humanitarian air bridge. (end)

nq













MENAFN06122023000071011013ID1107545554