LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian Catastrophe Spreads Across Gaza Amid Unrelenting Israeli Attacks

Doha, Qatar: Israel ramps up bombardment across central and southern Gaza, with dozens reported killed in an Israeli attack on homes in Deir el-Balah. The death toll in Gaza has reached 16,248 since October 7.

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani chaired the 44th Session of the GCC Supreme Council yesterday, as he issued a stinging rebuke of Israel, further criticising the international community 'that does not sanction the genocide crimes committed by Israel'.

On a separate occasion, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani pointed out that the GCC leaders discussed the current regional and international issues, with the war on Gaza and crimes perpetrated by the occupation forces, coming at the forefront, which are in gross violation of international law.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[12:34 PM Doha Time] Gaza one of world's 'most dangerous places'

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns that the situation in Gaza is“getting worse each minute”.

UNRWA said people fleeing Israeli attacks have nowhere safe to turn, as all shelters are already beyond capacity.

“Another wave of displacement is underway in Gaza”, UNRWA said in a post on X, calling the entire Strip“one of the most dangerous places in the world”.

“There is nowhere to go as shelters, including [those of] UNRWA, are overflowing.”

Palestinians, including many displaced from other areas in the Gaza Strip, walk through a main square in Rafah near the border with Egypt on December 5, 2023. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

[12:30 pm Doha Time] Displaced Palestinians in Rafah continue to face harsh conditions amid relentless bombardments by Israel across the Gaza Strip.

"In these harsh moments, people in Gaza find themselves displaced between streets and tents, leaving behind memories and dreams, after loss and pain have overshadowed them," said photographer Mahmoud Bassam on Instagram.

[8 am Doha Time] Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital 'running out of essential supplies'

Doctors Without Borders has warned that Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital is running out of supplies. Hundreds of patients are sheltering in the hospital located in Deir el-Balah“due to unrelenting bombardment by Israeli forces”.

“There are 700 patients admitted in the hospital now, with new patients arriving all the time. We are running out of essential supplies to treat them,” says Marie-Aure Perreaut Revial, MSF emergency coordinator in Gaza.