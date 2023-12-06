Qatar, Seychelles Sign Mou In Air Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The civil aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Seychelles held meetings on the sidelines of the International Conference for Air Services Negotiations (ICAN 2023) in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which they signed a memorandum of understanding to increase transport rights between the two countries, allowing the operation of 21 A two-way passenger trips, enhancing travel options for passengers.

Acting President of the Qatar's General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri and Secretary of Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine in the Republic of Seychelles Alan Renaud. The talks also dealt with a number of issues of joint interest in the field of air transport,enhancing international bilateral relations between the two countries.