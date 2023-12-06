QNB Holds Educational Awareness Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, held an internal educational awareness workshop in celebration of the International Banking Day. This initiative, driven by Qatar Central Bank (QCB), gathered senior leaders from the QNB's business functions and teams, aimed to reiterate and raise additional awareness and understanding of the topic of sustainability and its significance.

The workshop focused on several key areas, including sustainable finance, QNB's environmental and social risk management framework, as well as climate risk. These topics were chosen to equip the employees with the necessary knowledge and frameworks to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of sustainability in the banking sector.

Based on QNB's purpose, vision and aspiration to be the leading bank of the Middle East and Africa and one of the leading banks in South East Asia, QNB has fully integrated the topic of ESG into the bank's group-wide strategy. The topic of ESG is one of the three core pillars of bank's strategy and aims to embed sustainability into the overall business and operating model. Based on its achievements and overall ESG ratings, the bank today is recognized as a regional ESG leader. Another testament to QNB's achievements has been the recognition of the bank as a“Regional Leader in Sustainability” by Forbes Middle East.

The workshops to foster awareness and drive change reaffirms QNB's commitment to create a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and learning among its' esteemed employees. It served as a valuable opportunity to engage and gain insights into of ESG on an ongoing basis.

This initiative coincides with QNB's participation at CoP28 in UAE, invited by MoECC. As the world's largest sustainability climate conference, QNB participated in a panel discussion on Sustainable Financing that included other prominent organizations like HSBC, QFZ and Al-Attiyah Foundation. QNB also delivered a separate presentation highlighting the Bank's approach to Green and Climate Finance.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.