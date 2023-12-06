Portable & Smart LG Stanbyme Available At Jumbo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The LG StanbyME is a distinctive, elegant, easily transportable, and intelligent lifestyle TV designed to enhance customer experience and provide portability. Featuring a versatile 27-inch screen mounted on a wheeled floor stand, this unique TV can seamlessly switch between portrait and landscape orientations. With a battery life of up to three hours, it can effortlessly move from room to room in your home, office, or even accompany you on outdoor camping trips.

Comprising a 15 wheeled base with five castors, a 42-inch stem, and a 27-inch screen, the StanbyME boasts a sleek off-white color scheme with a polished metal arm. The adjustable arm allows vertical sliding within a nine-inch slot. The screen attaches to the arm through a circular mount, offering tilt functionality and 90-degree rotation for landscape or portrait viewing.

The TV's front panel showcases a clean and friendly design, featuring off-white bezels with rounded corners and a light gray fabric on the curved back, ensuring it complements various interior decors. The StanbyME is thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly into most settings.

Wired connections are discreetly integrated into the TV, with a short power cable hidden behind a circular plastic cover on the metal arm. The rear panel of the base houses a port for the power adapter, while a small rubber door beneath the rotating mount conceals HDMI and USB ports. The rear panel also includes power and volume buttons, along with an NFC touch point for phone pairing.

The included remote, resembling LG's soundbar remotes, features a circular navigation pad, dedicated service buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix, and standard controls for volume, channels, mute, power, and settings. The StanbyME utilizes the webOS smart TV platform, customised for its size, touch-screen capabilities, and ability to rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

The webOS interface presents apps and features in rounded icons similar to smartphones, spread across the screen.

Big tiles manage device connections (AirPlay, HDMI, and USB). While LG's Home Dashboard caters to ThinQ smart home devices, the primary focus is on app icons. Rotating the screen to portrait orientation enhances the smartphone-like interface, although some apps may remain in horizontal orientation.

Director & CEO, C V Rappai remarked“Jumbo provides an impressive selection of premium, high-quality products and strive to keep pace with the rising aspirations of the people of Qatar and serve them with enthusiasm. We are committed to provide all our customers a world class shopping experience.”

StanbyME is your ideal companion for personalised entertainment, it's portability makes it more unique and easy to use features adds to the consumer experience.

Product is available across all leading hypermarkets & Jumbo retail stores across Qatar. Product can also be bought from where you have multiple options to pay via debit, credit cards or Apple pay.