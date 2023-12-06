Jiang Shines As Asian Weightlifters Continue Domination At Qatar Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asian athletes continued their exceptional prowess on the second day at the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II 2023 Weightlifting Championships, sweeping all podium spots at the Aspire Ladies Hall yesterday.

In the women's 49 kg division, China's Huihua Jiang emerged triumphant after topping an impressive line-up of 23 athletes to win the gold medal with a total lift of 216 kg. DPR Korea's Song Gum Ri also demonstrated her strength, securing the silver medal with a total of 213 kg, while China's Zhihui Hou clinched the bronze with an impressive total of 209 kg.

Hou and Jiang were both impressive in the snatch. Hou, however, earned the gold in the snatch by lifting 96 kg while Jiang, who lifted the same weight, secured the silver. Ri claimed the bronze with a lift of 93 kg. Despite finishing third in snatch, Ri was a force to be reckoned with in the clean and jerk contest in the same weight class as the North Korean seized the gold with a powerful lift of 120 kg in her second attempt. Jiang took home the silver, matching Ri's weight but in her final attempt. Third place went to Hou, who lifted 113 kg.

The medal winners of the women's 49 kg event, China's Huihua Jiang (centre), her compatriot Zhihui Hou (left) and DPR Korea's Song Gum Ri during the podium ceremony.

In the women's 45 kg weight class which was conducted simultaneously due to the small number of entrants, North Korea's Hyun Sim Won secured the gold medal with a commanding total of 181 kg. Won's performance included an 82 kg lift in the snatch competition and an impressive 99 kg in the clean and jerk. Rose Jean Ramos of the Philippines claimed the silver medal in the 45 kg category with a total lift of 155 kg, 70 kg in the snatch and 85 kg in the clean and jerk as Asian weightlifters swept all podium spots of the day.

Yesterday's event line-up also saw the Group B and C competition of men's 61 kg weight category, which will conclude today with the Group A event. Today's competitions will also include the men's 73 kg Group C event as well as the women's 55 kg medal event.

With over 400 lifters from 108 countries in action, the Qatar Cup serves as a crucial platform for athletes to secure coveted spots in next year's Paris Olympics.