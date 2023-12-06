FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2027 Board Of Directors Holds Inaugural Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An important first step towards the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup has been taken with FIBA ​​and Qatar's National Organizing Committee holding their first meeting at the Patrick Baumann Basketball House in Mies, Switzerland. .

The FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2027 Council, which was formed to oversee the planning of the main event and make key strategic decisions ahead of the 32-team tournament, held two days of meetings with the Qatar Local Committee on Thursday and Friday.

The focus of the meetings was on the governance and management structure of the event, as well as the establishment of joint marketing and operational committees for the 2027 competition.

Burton Shipley will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. Shipley previously served as Chairman of the 2019 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup Coordination Committee.

Shipley said:“The incredible success at all levels with this year's World Cup in Manila, Jakarta and Okinawa, for the fans, players, media – everyone – has once again raised the bar for our flagship event. We are excited to begin preparations for Qatar.”

Other members of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2027 Council include FIBA ​​Vice President Anibal Manaf and FIBA ​​Secretary General Andreas Zaklis.

Members of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) delegation include Qatar Basketball Association (QBF) President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb, QOC Marketing and Communications Director Sheikha Asma Thani Al Thani and QOC Strategy and Projects Department Director Eng. Fahd Ibrahim Juma Muhanna. QBF Secretary General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari was also present.

Al Mughaiseeb stressed the importance of these meetings and said:“As the host country of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, we are excited that this journey has begun with the tipping meeting. This early preparatory phase is essential, and alongside the International Federation For basketball, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable event in 2027.”

Qatar was awarded the hosting rights for the 2027 FIBA ​​World Cup in April, with all games being played in the city of Doha.

The official countdown to the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup has begun after the ball was officially handed over to the Qatar Basketball Federation by former FIBA ​​President Hamani Niang and Manuel V Pangilinan, Chairman of the Philippine National Committee, during this summer's World Cup Final.