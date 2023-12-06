Shura Council Participates In Parliamentary Meeting At COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: The Shura Council's delegation, headed by its Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim, is participating in the parliamentary meeting on the occasion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is currently running in the United Arab Emirates, until December 12.

In partnership with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the UAE's Federal National Council is organising the parliamentary meeting, on the sidelines of the COP28 today, with the participation of more than 140 national parliamentary assemblies, to facilitate the exchange of expertise, international cooperation, and the exchange of best practices relating to climate action.

This event also aims to create a comprehensive platform for parliamentary dialogue, support urgent climate action nationally and internationally, as well as materialize COP28 commitments.

Shura Council Speaker arrived yesterday evening in Dubai to participate in the meeting, where His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were received at Dubai International Airport by Speaker of the Federal National Council H E Saqr Ghobash, and Consul General of the State of Qatar in Dubai H E Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri.

The Shura Council delegation is headed by H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and consists of council members: H E Mubarak bin Saif Al Mansouri, H E Mohamed bin Mansour Al Shahwani, H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, H E Abdullah bin Nasser Al Subaie, and HE Umair Abdullah Al Nuaimi.