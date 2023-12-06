Arab Parliament Hails Outcomes Of GCC Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab Parliament praised the outcomes of the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council held in Doha yesterday and the dedicated efforts exerted by Qatar for the success of this event.

In a statement yesterday, President of the Arab Parliament H E Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi hailed the Doha Declaration issued by the summit, pointing out that the summit comes considering the rapid regional and international developments and the unprecedented tragic situation facing the Palestinian people, especially Gaza people created by the Israeli occupation.



The Doha Declaration underscored the rights of the Palestinian people and ending the war on the Gaza Strip, along with the steadfast support for the Palestinian people to alleviate the suffering of the Gaza population, extended the hand of help to reconstruct what was devastated by the Israeli war machine during its assaults on the strip, Al Asoomi noted, affirming the critical role of the joint mediation by Qatar and Egypt which yielded a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that the outcomes of the summit are complementary to those of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 11, 2023, along with the efforts of the ministerial committee the summit formed to crystallise an international action to stop the war on Gaza and step up pressure to launch a political process that achieves comprehensive and enduring peace.