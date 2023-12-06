Deputy Speaker Of Shura Council Meets US Special Envoy For Global Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met with the US Department of State Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues H E Lea Finkenauer, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed a number of topics related to youth and women and their vital roles in political and parliamentary life. The discussions also emphasised the active role of youth and women in the Qatari society and the Shura Council's efforts in supporting and enhancing their contributions. The meeting also touched on the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip and its negative impact on efforts to advance the role of youth and women empowerment.