UN representative claims Gazans don’t have safe places anymore

(MENAFN) As the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensify their offensive in Gaza following the expiration of a truce with Hamas, Palestinians in the enclave find themselves with limited safe places, according to statements from the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza (UNRWA), Thomas White. The IDF's shift in focus to the southern part of Gaza has prompted evacuation warnings, but concerns have been raised as the area, initially declared a safe zone, now faces heightened danger.



The UNRWA chief expressed the urgent pleas from the population seeking advice on finding safety, stating that they currently have nothing to offer in response. Reports indicate heavy fighting near Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, approximately 10KM from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The IDF's warnings to Gazans about the extreme danger in certain areas of Khan Younis have drawn condemnation, especially after the region was initially designated as a safe zone following retaliatory strikes in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.



Thomas White emphasized on Monday that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, with another wave of displacement underway. Roads leading towards the border crossing are reportedly congested with cars and donkey carts, complicating the movement of those attempting to flee the escalating conflict. White noted that even in Rafah, where airstrikes punctuate daily life, the influx of displaced persons is overwhelming.



On Tuesday, White issued a dire warning, stating that Rafah, with a normal population of 280,000, will be unable to cope with the influx as it already hosts approximately 470,000 displaced persons. Meanwhile, the situation is exacerbated by the Israeli bombing, causing a complete disruption of communication services in Gaza, as announced by Palestinian telecom provider PalTel. The unfolding crisis raises grave concerns about the well-being and safety of civilians in the region, urging the international community to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.



