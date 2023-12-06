Grand Opening Of The Summer Bay Beach Club And Cabins: Reimagining The Tourism Experience In Sihanoukville, Cambodia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2023 - The Bay of Lights development project has taken a significant step forward with the launch of the Summer Bay Beach Club and Cabins. Located within the Bay of Lights, and only a scenic two-hour drive from the capital, this resort has successfully attracted over 16,000 visitors and logged 3,000 cabin bookings since its soft opening on September 8. This initiative is a key component of an ambitious plan to transform Sihanoukville into a pivotal player in regional tourism.
MENAFN06122023003551001712ID1107545339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.