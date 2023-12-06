Jamie Foxx discusses April health crisis in recent speech

(MENAFN) Jamie Foxx used a recent acceptance speech on Monday to discuss his health crisis in April.



The Academy Award-winning actor unexpectedly showed up at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements. During the event, he was presented with the Vanguard Award for his role in the film "The Burial."



This marked his initial significant public appearance since he was hospitalized in Atlanta in April due to an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx garnered a standing ovation upon taking the stage.



“I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx shared, taking a moment as he was overcome with emotion. “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”



The actor was alluding to his part in the Netflix project "They Cloned Tyrone," which has given rise to some eccentric theories regarding his hospitalization.



“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough,” Foxx further declared. “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”



In July, Foxx, visibly leaner, posted a video on social media to address the speculations about his condition.



“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show,” he stated at the time. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

