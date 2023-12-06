K-pop band Blackpink extends contract with YG Entertainment

(MENAFN) All four members of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink have chosen to extend their contracts with the label YG Entertainment, as indicated by the regulatory filing published by the label on Wednesday.



Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé will continue as a quartet, and while the filing did not specify the duration of their new contracts, it brings relief to fans globally.



The previous contracts had reached their expiration in August, leading to widespread speculation about the possibility of the members pursuing individual careers and potentially marking the end of one of South Korea's highly successful musical exports.



“The board has completed a resolution about renewing the contracts with Blackpink’s four members,” YG Entertainment stated in the filing.



Since their debut in 2016, Blackpink has risen to become one of the world's most successful girl groups.



In 2022, they achieved the milestone of being the first female K-Pop group to top the UK and US album charts. Additionally, in 2020, their track "How You Like That" set a record as the most-viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours. In a significant accomplishment in 2019, they became the first female K-Pop group to perform at Coachella or any other US festival.



Following the announcement, YG Entertainment's shares, which had experienced a decline since mid-September, surged by 22 percent.

