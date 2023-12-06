EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Börse admits Mutares to the SDAX

Deutsche Börse admits Mutares to the SDAX

The Mutares share is one of the 160 most important shares on the German stock exchange

Greater visibility of the Mutares share among investors Effectiveness of inclusion in the selection index as of December 18, 2023 Munich, December 6, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) will be promoted to the SDAX. This was decided by Deutsche Börse in its regular review of the small-cap index yesterday. This makes Mutares one of the 70 most liquid and largest listed companies in Germany below the DAX and MDAX in terms of free-float market capitalization. The effective inclusion in the SDAX will take place on December 18, 2023. The promotion to the SDAX marks another milestone in the Company's success story since its IPO in 2008. It is the result of an extraordinarily positive business development in recent years and especially since Mutares' move to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse in October 2021, which is associated with high transparency requirements. "The inclusion in the SDAX helps to further increase interest in our share and expand our capital market presence. It is a further special recognition for the work of the entire Mutares team over the past years, following the recent inclusion in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index. It also acknowledges our professional and transparent capital market efforts. At the same time, we see it as an incentive to fulfill our commitment to double our consolidated revenues to EUR 10 billion by 2028 with the same momentum as before," comments Robin Laik, CEO and founder of Mutares.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

