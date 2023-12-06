EQS-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

6 December 2023 Krones shares return to MDAX index Deutsche Börse AG yesterday conducted its periodic review of the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices on the basis of the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules and, in the evening, announced the decision on the new composition of the DAX index family. As a result of the review, Krones AG shares are to be promoted from the SDAX to the MDAX index with effect from 18 December 2023, thus returning to the 50-share mid-cap index after only three months. “We are pleased that Krones shares are now rejoining the MDAX and that we have thus achieved our goal of a rapid return to the mid-cap index”, said Krones CEO Christoph Klenk. Krones shares initially left the DAX index family altogether on 18 September 2023 because the company temporarily ceased to comply with a basic criterion for index membership. Krones took immediate action in response and prepared the way back to the DAX index family. The company's shares were initially relisted in the SDAX index on 9 October.

