|
EQS-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Krones shares return to MDAX index
06.12.2023 / 07:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
6 December 2023
Krones shares return to MDAX index
Deutsche Börse AG yesterday conducted its periodic review of the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices on the basis of the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules and, in the evening, announced the decision on the new composition of the DAX index family. As a result of the review, Krones AG shares are to be promoted from the SDAX to the MDAX index with effect from 18 December 2023, thus returning to the 50-share mid-cap index after only three months.
“We are pleased that Krones shares are now rejoining the MDAX and that we have thus achieved our goal of a rapid return to the mid-cap index”, said Krones CEO Christoph Klenk.
Krones shares initially left the DAX index family altogether on 18 September 2023 because the company temporarily ceased to comply with a basic criterion for index membership. Krones took immediate action in response and prepared the way back to the DAX index family. The company's shares were initially relisted in the SDAX index on 9 October.
Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Phone: +49 9401 70 1169
E-mail:
...
06.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Krones AG
|
| Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|
| 93073 Neutraubling
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)9401 701169
| Fax:
| +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0006335003
| WKN:
| 633500
| Indices:
| SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1790057
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN06122023004691010666ID1107545225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.