Hello SDAX! SCHOTT Pharma reaches next milestone as a publicly listed company

SCHOTT Pharma to join the 160 most important shares listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange as of December 15, 2023 SDAX inclusion underlines company value, business model and strategy

The shares of SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (the“Company”; WKN A3ENQ5, ISIN DE000A3ENQ51), a global market leader for drug containment solutions and delivery systems, will be included in the SDAX for the first time as of December 1582023. Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma, said:“Following our successful IPO just a little over two months ago, SCHOTT Pharma's inclusion in the SDAX shows that investors have confidence in our business model and see the potential of our company. We look forward to building on this milestone, benefiting from increased visibility in the global capital markets, and pursuing our strategy.” As part of the 160 most important shares listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, the SDAX index comprises the 70 largest and most liquid companies following the DAX and MDAX in terms of market capitalization. The main criterion for the weighting of SDAX shares is market capitalization based on free float (minimum of 10%), which is around 23% for SCHOTT Pharma. The company went public on September

28 this year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, marking the largest German IPO of 2023. Dr. Almuth Steinkühler, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma, said:“We saw a fantastic initial jump of the share price following our successful IPO, and we are delighted to now enter the SDAX as we remain well on track to meet our growth targets.” The company plans to announce its full year financials at a press conference on January 26, 2024.

About SCHOTT Pharma SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world – because human health matters. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,700 people from over 65 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 16 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house, a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Mainz, Germany, is part of SCHOTT AG that is fully owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment and has the strategic goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated sales of EUR 821 million in the fiscal year 2022.

