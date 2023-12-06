OPPO And Fashion Pioneer AMBUSH® Launch Exclusive New Accessory For The OPPO Find N3 Flip

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS Newswire / 06/12/2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



About AMBUSH®

AMBUSH® was founded in 2008 by YOON and VERBAL as an experimental line of jewelry - innovative pop art-inspired designs capturing a distinct Tokyo aesthetic. The iconic trademarked POW!® motif received wide media coverage around the world. With apparel created as a canvas to complete the aesthetic YOON envisioned, AMBUSH® evolved into unisex ready-to-wear collections.

The brand made its Paris debut in 2015 with YOON and VERBAL listed as two of Business of Fashion's Top500 people influencing the global fashion industry for 4 consecutive years since 2015. In 2017 AMBUSH® was selected as one of the top 8 finalists for the LVMH PRIZE. AMBUSH®'s uniquely crafted parts form an idiosyncratic style that led to commissions and collaborations with an illustrious list, including Nike, Converse, Rimowa, Moët & Chandon, Gentle Monster, Bvlgari, Sacai, UNDERCOVER and others.

In 2018, AMBUSH® debuted at Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo. In the same year, Kim Jones named YOON as Jewelry Director for Dior Men, with the first creations for the house appearing in the S/S 2019 collection in Paris. In 2022, AMBUSH® presented the brand's first runway at Milan Fashion Week and began experimenting with Web3 and other technologies to enhance the customer experience. AMBUSH® opened its first Tokyo flagship store in September 2016; the second store in Tokyo opened in 2019. The brand expanded globally in 2022 and 2023 with new stores in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Ginza. These spaces encapsulate the brand's ethos and extend the AMBUSH® Universe.



06/12/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

