Survey Reveals Parents' Top Comfort Foods

It takes less than 30 minutes for Americans to start to feel relief after indulging in their favorite sick-day foods.
That's according to a survey of 2,000 millennial parents of school-aged children. Results revealed that soup (65%), broth (42%), crackers (35%) and popsicles (35%) topped the list of parent's favorite comfort foods.
Other less common but still favorite comfort foods include stew (21%) and pasta (14%).
While the top sick-day foods list came out similarly for children, they are more likely to prefer mac and cheese (23%), toast (21%), pudding (20%) and oatmeal (14%) than their parents.
When parents were asked their least favorite sick-time meal, spicy foods (37%), chili (21%) and ginger (16%) came out on top. Interestingly, parents don't share the same love of mac and cheese with their kids, as 12% admit it is their least favorite comfort food.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Delsym , results also revealed that the average parent has been enjoying their favorite comfort foods, like honey (27%) or toast (21%), for 13 years.
Sickness strikes an average of three times per year, according to respondents. And from when the first person starts feeling bad, 60% have 48 hours or less before the rest of the house becomes symptomatic.
In fact, most respondents (68%) admit their child is usually patient zero, more so than themselves (18%) or their partner (11%).
Household responsibilities such as chores and cleaning (62%), running errands (61%) and hobbies (53%) get pushed by the wayside until they've recovered.
More than one-third (36%) also admit that cooking tends to also be brushed off.
This may have something to do with the fact that 83% of respondents believe they can recover faster if they're able to properly take a break and rest.
But that doesn't mean parents aren't indulging in their necessary R&R with their kids. When the whole household is sick, families come together and watch TV (71%), take a nap (69%), sip hot beverages (50%) and cook comfort meals (40%).
“When sickness strikes, it's no secret that it can bring a functioning household to a complete stop,” said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt.“Not only is it important to let your body recover, indulging in favorite feel-better foods can bring not only symptom relief but bring the whole family together.”
To prepare for sick days, most parents purchase over-the-counter medications (70%), monitor the rest of the household for symptoms (56%) and contact work or school (51%).
Others jump straight into changing the bedding (41%) and stocking up on favorite drinks (38%) and meals (28%).
Symptoms that typically keep respondents out of work or school include headaches or migraines (62%), congestion (57%) and a sore throat (55%).
While 34% try to power through a dry cough, a similar number (32%) would want someone else with that symptom to stay home.
Respondents also feel that if someone else has symptoms like a juicy cough (52%), sore throat (51%) and a stomachache (49%), it's best to stay away from school or work.
“There is never a“perfect” time to be sick. But the survey revealed that small things like having a clean house (58%) or ready to make comfort meals (55%) can make things much easier,” said So.“In fact, respondents shared that many of them (43%) relieve their symptoms by eating soothing or comforting meals. When the whole family is down for the count, spending time with one another can lead to feeling better together.”
TOP 5 MOST IMPORTANT ASPECTS OF A COMFORT MEAL
Relief from symptoms - 62% The ingredients - 44% The temperature - 41% Who made it - 22% If it's reheatable - 22%
PARENTS' FAVORITE FEEL BETTER FOODS
Soup - 65% Broth (chicken, vegetable, bone, etc.) - 42% Crackers - 35% Popsicles - 29% Honey - 27% Toast - 21% Stew - 21% Ginger - 18% Applesauce - 16% Rice - 14% Pasta - 14% Oatmeal - 13% Chili - 13% Spicy foods - 12% Mac and cheese - 12% Roasted chicken - 11% Pudding - 10%
Survey methodology:
This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 millennial parents of school-aged kids was commissioned by Delsym between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).
