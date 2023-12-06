Questions raised as Israel unable to beat Hamas in battle

(MENAFN) Following a brief hiatus in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, the resumption of hostilities has raised concerns about the effectiveness of military strategies and the absence of a clear path towards a peaceful resolution. With the United States endorsing Israel's pursuit of Hamas, questions arise about the ultimate objectives of the war, especially considering the acknowledgment by figures like former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak that Hamas remains resilient.



The failure of the Israeli military to significantly weaken the military capabilities of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups during the six-week war raises doubts about the efficacy of the current approach. Despite claims of using hospitals as bases, the evidence presented by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been met with skepticism. The recent escalation, prompted by the departure of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, underscores the challenges in achieving a decisive outcome.



As the conflict persists, the absence of a clear military victory and the continuation of civilian casualties prompt a reassessment of the strategies employed. This article delves into the complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict, analyzing the implications of the ongoing hostilities and the potential need for a shift towards diplomatic solutions to prevent further civilian suffering.



