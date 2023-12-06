Israel explores unique approach to counter extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants in Gaza

(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly exploring a unique approach to counter the extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants in Gaza by considering the use of seawater to flood the underground passages, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Citing sources, the paper reveals that the Israeli military has set up a comprehensive flooding system near Al-Shati refugee camp in northwest Gaza, consisting of five pumps capable of drawing large volumes of water from the Mediterranean Sea. While the plan has been shared with the United States, Israel has not yet made a final decision on its implementation.



The intricate tunnel system, spanning hundreds of kilometers and reaching into Egypt, serves as a vital lifeline for Hamas, enabling the smuggling of goods and providing cover from missile strikes. The proposed flooding strategy aims to displace Hamas fighters from the tunnels, potentially disrupting their activities. However, the feasibility and potential success of the plan are subjects of debate, with uncertainties about the precise details of the tunnels and the surrounding terrain.



The initiative, if executed, could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, altering the dynamics of the underground warfare that has characterized the region. This article delves into the details of Israel's unconventional strategy, the strategic importance of the tunnel network for Hamas, and the complexities surrounding the potential implementation of the flooding plan. Additionally, it explores the reactions and doubts raised by some United States officials regarding the effectiveness of such a measure.





