Hollywood actors union members approve new contract with AMPTP

(MENAFN) SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, announced on Tuesday that its members have approved a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing major studios and streamers.



Approximately 78 percent of SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of ratifying the contract, with a voter turnout of around 38 percent. The newly approved agreement is set to expire on June 30, 2026.



“SAG-AFTRA members have remained incredibly engaged throughout this process, and I know they’ll continue their advocacy throughout our next negotiation cycle,” union leader Fran Drescher stated in a declaration.



“The AMPTP member companies congratulate SAG-AFTRA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents historic gains and protections for performers. With this vote, the industry and the jobs it supports will be able to return in full force,” AMPTP noted in a declaration on Tuesday.



The approved contract marks the conclusion of a months-long saga, characterized by a nearly four-month-long strike that had brought the industry to a standstill, prompting existential concerns about the future of the entertainment business.



Hollywood actors and producers reached the tentative deal on November 8, following tumultuous negotiations throughout the year. The tentative agreement received approval from 86 percent of the union's national board.

