Stocks On Wall Street face slight drop, market upholds highest level in 20 months

(MENAFN) On Wall Street, most stocks experienced a slight decline, yet the market maintained proximity to its highest level in 20 months following a diverse set of economic reports. The S&P 500 witnessed a marginal 0.1 percent decrease on Tuesday, accompanied by a 0.2 percent dip in the Dow and a 0.3 percent rise in the Nasdaq composite. Notably, KeyCorp led a downturn in bank stocks after revising its earnings forecast for fees and non-interest income. The market's losses were tempered by gains in technology giants Apple and Microsoft.



The data also influenced Treasury yields, which saw a decline. The reports fueled ongoing discussions about whether the U.S. economy can successfully navigate a delicate balance, addressing high inflation without succumbing to a recession. The week has seen the S&P 500 down by 0.6 percent, the Dow by 0.3 percent, and the Nasdaq by 0.5 percent. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies experienced a more substantial drop of 1.4 percent.



For the year, the S&P 500 has demonstrated a robust performance with a gain of 19 percent, while the Dow is up by 9 percent, the Nasdaq by an impressive 36 percent, and the Russell 2000 by 5.4 percent. The market's ability to maintain its elevated position, despite fluctuations, underscores the resilience and complexity of the economic landscape as it responds to various factors and indicators.

MENAFN06122023000045015682ID1107545197