Webnovel Announced 2023 WSA Winners And Reached Over 400,000 Writers On The Platform

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – The second Shanghai International Online Literature Week opened on December 5th. Writers, translators, scholars, and representatives from 18 countries gathered in Shanghai to participate in this international event of online literature.

WebNovel, one of the world's largest online literature platforms, organized the 2023 WebNovel Spirity Awards ceremony during the opening ceremony of the Online Literature Week.







This year, nearly 110,000 works participated in the competition in total. Through intense competition, 19 writers won the WSA awards. They will collectively share a prize pool of approximately $70,000 and also receive the opportunity for priority IP development.

Among them, the works of American writer WhiteNightingale, Canadian writer Aoki_Aku, Ghanaian writer Glorious_Eagle, and Indonesian writer ForeverPupa have been awarded the prestigious WSA Gold Prize.

Aoki_Aku said,the freedom that writing has granted me has made me a better person,and I would like to think that even the most mundane of experiences can be shaped into part of an amazing work of fiction.

WebNovel is an overseas platform owned by Yuewen, also known as China Literature, Tencent, launched in May 2017. WebNovel supports global writers to create their own stories and update novels in a serialized format. As of October 2023, WebNovel has approximately 400,000 authors and has released around 610,000 web novels, attracting a cumulative total of 220 million users from 200 countries and regions.

WebNovel announced Multilingual Development Plan at the opening ceremony. Outstanding works have the potential to be translated into English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, French, Thai, or Japanese with the help of AI, allowing great stories to reach a broader global audience.

Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen, emphasized that online literature industry has entered an exciting new phase of“global co-creation of intellectual property (IP)”. Authors from diverse countries and regions are collaboratively incubating and developing online literature IP, heralding a fresh wave of globalization in the online literature industry.

According to WebNovel, approximately 40% of the previous WSA award-winning works have been successfully developed into various mediums, such as physical books, audio books, comics, and TV series. The collaborative partners are from United States, United Kingdom, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, etc.