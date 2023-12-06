Two Palestinians Martyred, 11 Injured During Confrontations With Occupation After Storming Tubas City In West Bank.

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Palestinians were martyred, and 11 others were injured during confrontations with the occupation forces that stormed Wednesday dawn al-Far'a camp and Tammun town, south of Tubas in the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported, citing medical sources, that 18-year-old Moaz Ibrahim Zahran from Al Fara'a Camp and 16-year-old Abdul Rahman Imad Bani Odeh from the Tammun town in Tubas City were martyred.

The same sources said that 11 Palestinians were injured by the occupation forces bullets and shrapnel and were provided with emergency aid and taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed both the town of Tammun with military force and the Al Fara'a Camp, reinforced with military vehicles, from Hamra military checkpoint, where confrontations broke out with the forces near the entrance to the camp amid heavy gunfire and the sounds of explosions being heard.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested three Palestinians, including a woman, from the town of Tammun in Tubas.

Various parts of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and toxic tear gas bombs at Palestinian youth. The pace of these campaigns increased in conjunction with the unprecedented and ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which has so far left thousands of unarmed civilians martyred and injured, most of them children and women.

MENAFN06122023000067011011ID1107545195