China Launches Satellite For Tests

China on Wednesday used a Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket to launch a test satellite into planned orbit, where it will test satellite internet technologies.

The launch is the second mission of the Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket series.

On Tuesday, China launched two satellites. One of the satellites will focus on discovering the meteorological environment, while the other will provide satellite application services with a comprehensive visualization of large areas in real-time. (QNA)

