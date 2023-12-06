Apple Releases Final Beta Version Of Ios 17.2

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apple has issued release candidate beta versions of iOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2, and tvOS 17.2. The final versions are expected to be ready this month.

This latest beta version unveils a range of new features and enhancements, giving a glimpse into what the final update holds.

The iOS 17.2 will introduce the Journal app, a simple, user-friendly digital diary, along with the ability for users to customize default notification alerts and haptic feedback in the Sounds & Haptics menu.

The update fosters improvements across several features and apps, among them, Messages, the Camera and Siri. (QNA)

