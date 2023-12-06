Dollar Rises 0.019%

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The dollar was near a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors assessed US economic data that showed a cooling labour market, while wagering the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.019% higher at 103.99, having climbed 0.3% overnight.
The index is up 0.5% this month, after sliding 3% in November, its steepest monthly decline in a year.
Meanwhile, the euro was at $1.0795, having dropped to three-week low of $1.07785 on Tuesday.
Sterling was last at $1.2601, up 0.06% on the day. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.03% to 147.12 per dollar.
The Chinese yuan eased 0.09% versus the greenback to $7.1657 per dollar. (QNA
