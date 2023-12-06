ISRO: India's Lunar propulsion module successfully returns to Earth’s orbit

(MENAFN) The propulsion module that played a crucial role in India's historic moon landing has successfully re-entered Earth's orbit, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). This move is part of an initiative to explore the potential for India to bring back samples of lunar soil in the future.



The propulsion module, initially part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lunar lander, had more remaining fuel than anticipated by the ISRO.



Given this surplus, researchers decided to proceed with the effort to bring the module back toward Earth. As of Monday, the module is now back in Earth's orbit.



Shaped like a large box with a solar panel and an engine, the propulsion module played a vital role in propelling the lunar lander during its journey to the moon after the spacecraft's launch in mid-July.



Upon reaching lunar orbit three weeks later, the lander separated from the propulsion module and successfully touched down on the moon's surface on August 23. With this achievement, India became the fourth country, after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, to land a vehicle on the moon.



The Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan six-wheeled rover it deployed, conducted the mission's planned science experiments for nearly two weeks before entering a dormant state during the lunar night, a period when sunlight does not reach the moon's surface.

