Unexpected leak of GTA VI trailer unveils new setting, female protagonist

(MENAFN) The highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) was unexpectedly leaked online, prompting an early release by Rockstar Games. The game developer acknowledged the leak and urged fans to watch the official trailer on YouTube as it became widely accessible approximately 15 hours ahead of the planned unveiling. Rockstar Games, along with its parent company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., has not provided specific details about the leak, and requests for comment have not been addressed.



Despite the premature release, the 90-second teaser offered intriguing insights into GTA VI. The upcoming installment will be set in Vice City, an environment inspired by Miami, and will feature a female protagonist named Lucia. This marks a significant departure for the franchise, introducing a female lead character for the first time. However, the trailer also delivered news that the game's release is not expected until 2025.



This release timeline surprised some enthusiasts, as industry analysts, including those at Raymond James & Associates, initially anticipated GTA VI to launch during the 2024 holiday season. Following the trailer leak, Take-Two Interactive's shares experienced a 1 percent decline on Tuesday. While the specific release date within 2025 remains undisclosed, analysts suggest it might occur in the first few months of the year, aligning with the company's commentary on expected bookings of just under USD8 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The leaked trailer has stirred anticipation among gaming communities, offering a glimpse into the new installment's setting and the groundbreaking inclusion of a female protagonist, while also generating discussions about the extended wait until 2025 for its release.

