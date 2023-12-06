What Happens When It Is Too Hot To Work?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "“FOR TOO LONG health has been a footnote in climate discussions,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, told delegates at COP28. The climate summit, which has been held almost every year since 1995, placed a greater emphasis on the effects of climate change on human health this year. The topic has moved up the agenda partly because of a growing understanding of just how deadly hotter temperatures can be.
MENAFN06122023007365015876ID1107545164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.