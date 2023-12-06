Apple's market capitalization reaches nearly USD3T for first time since August

(MENAFN) Apple's market capitalization reached approximately USD3 trillion for the first time since August, as its shares rose by 2 percent to USD193.42 per share on Tuesday.



Apple officially crossed the USD3 trillion milestone in June, briefly touching it again in December 2022 during intraday trading. The company's stock reached an all-time high on July 31, maintaining its status as the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company.



This achievement signifies Apple's resilience, with its stock price rising over 48 percent this year, even as the company reduces its total share count through buybacks.



Investors perceive Apple as a robust entity with substantial cash flow, globally popular products, and robust shareholder return programs. This perception persists despite the company facing challenges such as slowing growth and issues in markets like China.



In Apple's fiscal 2023, which commenced in October, the company reported total revenue of USD383.29 billion, a slight decrease of about 3 percent from the previous year.



Apple also cautioned in November that it did not anticipate annual revenue growth in its crucial December quarter, the first full quarter featuring iPhone 15 sales. Looking ahead, Apple is set to launch its Vision Pro virtual reality headset next year, marking its first major computing platform since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2014.

