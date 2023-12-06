France gives approval to bill prohibiting single-use disposable electronic cigarettes

(MENAFN) In a unanimous decision, France's National Assembly has given its approval to a bill aimed at prohibiting single-use disposable electronic cigarettes. The move is part of efforts to safeguard young individuals attracted to the appealing flavors of these products and address the environmental concerns associated with disposable e-cigarettes commonly known as "puffs." The bill, backed by the government, received unanimous support in a late-night vote on Monday, with 104 in favor and none against.



The legislation is now set to progress to the Senate, where it is anticipated to garner approval as well. If passed into law, the ban on disposable e-cigarettes could come into effect by September 2024. Disposable e-cigarettes, often priced at around 10 euros (approximately USD11) each, have gained popularity, particularly among teenagers, owing to their sweet flavors. While these devices do not contain tobacco, many incorporate nicotine, a substance known for its addictive nature.



Distinguishing themselves from reusable vaping devices, disposable e-cigarettes are not designed for refilling or recharging, and their small, non-rechargeable lithium batteries frequently contribute to environmental challenges by ending up in landfills. This legislative move aligns with a broader international trend, with the UK, Ireland, and Germany contemplating similar measures. New Zealand and Australia have already implemented restrictions, such as mandated lower nicotine levels and regulations on the proximity of vape shops to schools.



The action taken by France follows a global effort to address the appeal and accessibility of e-cigarettes, particularly to youth. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously targeted flavored reusable e-cigarettes like Juul three years ago. However, the existing ban did not extend to single-use products, resulting in an influx of unauthorized disposable e-cigarettes, primarily from China, into the market. France's decisive move adds momentum to global endeavors aimed at regulating the use and impact of disposable electronic cigarettes.

