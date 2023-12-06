Former OpenAI director expresses ongoing confusion around removing CEO Sam Altman

(MENAFN) Three weeks after the OpenAI board briefly removed CEO Sam Altman without providing a specific reason for their decision, former director Reid Hoffman expressed ongoing confusion about the events and the underlying reasons for the action.



“Reading the blog post was like, ‘What’s going on?’” speaking at Wired's LiveWired conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent startup investor, shared his perspective. “I still don’t think we fully know.”



Altman was ultimately brought back to lead the high-profile artificial intelligence startup after a major push by top investors and the threat of a mass exodus among the company’s workforce. The board is now undergoing a facelift, which includes the departure of some longtime directors, but all the parties involved have remained largely mum on what led to the initial chaos.



A media outlet based in the UK reported that Altman had been exploring fundraising for a new AI chip startup. Another news agency mentioned that OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever believed Altman wasn't adequately attentive to the potential risks associated with the company's technology advancements. Additional reports pointed to a technical breakthrough disclosed by employees to the board. The New Yorker detailed a disagreement between Altman and Helen Toner, one of the directors who subsequently departed.



An OpenAI executive conveyed to employees that the board's decision to remove Altman was not based on "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices."

