Prince Harry's Lawyer faces security withdrawal in court

(MENAFN) In a court hearing on Tuesday, Prince Harry's lawyer argued that the Duke of Sussex was unjustly deprived of his publicly funded security detail after relinquishing his role as a working member of the royal family and relocating to the United States. The legal representation contends that the decision to withdraw security was irrational and violated established policies, as the Duke seeks protection during visits to the U.K., citing concerns about safety in the face of social media hostility and relentless media scrutiny.



Attorney Shaheed Fatima asserted that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), the government group responsible for assessing Harry's security needs, acted without rationality and neglected its own protocols. Fatima argued that a comprehensive risk analysis, considering the impact of a potential attack on the Duke, should have been a fundamental part of the evaluation process.



Fatima emphasized that RAVEC should have taken into account the implications of a successful attack on Prince Harry, considering his status, background, and enduring profile within the royal family. Being born into the royal family, his association with it is a lifelong aspect, and the committee should have considered the potential impact on the U.K.'s reputation in the event of an attack on the Duke.



The legal proceedings underscore Prince Harry's quest for publicly funded security, especially during visits to the U.K., highlighting the complex intersection of royal status, security considerations, and the evolving dynamics of the Duke's relationship with the British monarchy. The outcome of this legal challenge may have broader implications for the security arrangements of non-working members of the royal family who reside abroad.

