US dollar reclaims some of recent losses amid employment data expectation

(MENAFN) The U.S. dollar has reclaimed some of its recent losses, holding steady near a week-high against major currencies as investors brace for a deluge of employment data that could potentially reshape expectations regarding interest rates. The euro faced early setbacks, influenced by remarks from European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel. In an interview with Reuters, Schnabel stated that raising interest rates was not under consideration due to the "significant" decline in inflation.



Investor focus is now keenly directed towards the eagerly awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls report for November, scheduled for release on Friday. The anticipation surrounding this economic data has contributed to the dollar index edging up by 0.1 percent, reaching its highest level in nearly a week.



Analysts attribute the recent uptick in the dollar to several factors, including a pause in the intense selling pressure it experienced in preceding weeks. November witnessed the dollar index sliding by almost three percent, marking its most substantial monthly decline in a year. The euro, in particular, has borne the brunt of this shift, experiencing a 1.34 percent decrease.



Crucially, ECB's Isabel Schnabel's comments signal a departure from her stance just a month ago when she insisted that the possibility of raising interest rates should be retained. The evolving economic landscape, coupled with the upcoming employment data, has added an element of uncertainty to currency markets, prompting investors to closely monitor the potential implications for interest rate expectations and the subsequent impact on currency valuations.

MENAFN06122023000045015682ID1107545064